CORRECTED-Georgian foreign minister quits after defence minister's dismissal

(Corrects last name of defence minister)

TBILISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Georgian Foreign Minister Maya Panjikidze resigned on Wednesday, one day after an ally was dismissed as defence minister.

Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili, who removed Irakly Alasania as defence minister after he criticised the arrests of several officials in his ministry, now faces a growing crisis in the former Soviet republic’s governing six-party Georgian Dream coalition.