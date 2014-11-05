FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Georgian foreign minister quits after defence minister's dismissal
November 5, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Georgian foreign minister quits after defence minister's dismissal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last name of defence minister)

TBILISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Georgian Foreign Minister Maya Panjikidze resigned on Wednesday, one day after an ally was dismissed as defence minister.

Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili, who removed Irakly Alasania as defence minister after he criticised the arrests of several officials in his ministry, now faces a growing crisis in the former Soviet republic’s governing six-party Georgian Dream coalition.

Reporting By Margarita Antidze, Editing by Timothy Heritage

