FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
IMF forecasts Georgia's GDP will grow 2.7 pct in 2016, 4 pct in 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 11:25 AM / in 9 months

IMF forecasts Georgia's GDP will grow 2.7 pct in 2016, 4 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund forecasts Georgia's gross domestic product will grow 2.7 percent in 2016 and by 4 percent in 2017, the fund said on Thursday.

"The Georgian economy has shown resilience and continues to recover from the external shock, although at a slower pace than initially envisaged," the IMF said in a statement after the Fund's mission visit to the ex-Soviet country.

The IMF had earlier predicted 3.4 percent economic growth in Georgia in 2016 and 5.2 percent in 2017, although the Fund's representative told Reuters earlier this month that its growth forecasts could be downgraded. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.