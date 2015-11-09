Bank of Georgia's healthcare unit says IPO priced at 170 pence/shr

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Georgia Healthcare Group Plc, a unit of Bank of Georgia Holdings Plc, said the initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange would be priced at 170 pence per share.

Georgia Healthcare, the largest healthcare services provider in Georgia, said the pricing would give the company a value of 218 million pounds ($328.6 million).

The company said it would raise about $100 million through the offering. ($1 = 0.6635 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)