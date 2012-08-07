FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Georgia Power Co sells $400 mln in notes
August 7, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Georgia Power Co sells $400 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Georgia Power Co on Tuesday sold
$400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: GEORGIA POWER CO 

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 0.75 PCT    MATURITY     8/10/2015
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.935   FIRST PAY    2/10/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 0.772 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/10/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 42 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS

