Georgian Railway postpones London IPO
May 24, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Georgian Railway postpones London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - The government of Georgia has decided to postpone London initial public offering of its state railway monopoly due to the current challenging capital market conditions, Georgian Railway said on Thursday.

Georgia planned to raise up to $250 million by selling as much as a quarter of Georgian Railway, as it looked to boost the company’s international profile and fund its long-term development.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)

