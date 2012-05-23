FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgian c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 6 pct
May 23, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Georgian c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, May 23 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 6.00 percent from 6.25 percent on Wednesday after monthly and annual inflation came below the government’s target.

The central bank last cut the refinancing rate by 25 basis points in April after keeping it unchanged since January.

Year-on-year, consumer prices fell 2.1 in April after a 2.2 percent decline in March.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in a range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

