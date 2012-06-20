Georgian c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 5.75 pct

TBILISI, June 20 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 5.75 percent from 6.00 percent on Wednesday after monthly and annual inflation came in below the government’s target.

The central bank also cut the refinancing rate by 25 basis points in May and April.

Year-on-year, consumer prices fell 3.3 in May after a 2.1 percent decline in April.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in the range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)