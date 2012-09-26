FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgian c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 5.75 pct
September 26, 2012

Georgian c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 5.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained within the government’s target for the year.

The central bank kept the refinancing rate unchanged in August after cutting it by 25 basis points in each of three previous months.

Year-on-year, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in August after a 0.6 percent rise in July. Monthly inflation in August was 0.1 percent.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in the range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

