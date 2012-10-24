FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgian c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 5.75 pct
October 24, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

Georgian c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 5.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained below the government’s target for the year.

The central bank kept the refinancing rate unchanged in September and August after cutting it by 25 basis points in each of three previous months.

Year-on-year, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in September after a 0.4 percent deflation in August. Monthly inflation in September was 0.8 percent.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in the range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)

