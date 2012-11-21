Georgia cuts refi rate to 5.50 pct from 5.75 pct

TBILISI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 5.50 percent from 5.75 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained well below the government’s target for the year.

The central bank kept the refinancing rate unchanged in the previous three months.

Year-on-year, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October after a 0.1 percent deflation in September. Prices unchanged in October, month-on-month.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in the range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)