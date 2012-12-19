Georgia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 5.25 pct from 5.50 pct

TBILISI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 5.25 percent from 5.50 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained below the government’s target for the year.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate in November after keeping it unchanged in the previous three months.

Year-on-year, consumer prices declined 0.5 percent in November after a 0.1 percent inflation in October. Prices rose 0.1 percent in November, month-on-month.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in the range of 1.0-2.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)