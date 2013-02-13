FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.75 pct
February 13, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 5 years ago

Georgia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 4.75 percent from 5.25 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained below the government’s target for the year.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate in December to 5.25 percent from 6.00 percent.

Consumer prices declined 1.6 percent in January, year-on-year, after a 1.4 percent fall in December. Prices rose 0.3 percent in January, month-on-month.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2013 stands in the range of 3.0-3.5 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

