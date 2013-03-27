FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.50 pct from 4.75 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Georgia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.50 pct from 4.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, March 27 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained below the government’s target for the year.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate in January to 4.75 percent from 5.25 percent.

Consumer prices declined 2.1 percent in February, year-on-year, after a 1.6 percent fall in January. Prices declined 0.3 percent in February, month-on-month.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2013 stands in the range of 3.0-3.5 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.