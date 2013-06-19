FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.00 pct
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 4 years

Georgia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.00 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, June 19 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 4.00 percent from 4.25 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained below the government’s target for the year.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate in May to 4.25 percent from 4.50 percent, following previous cuts in March and February.

Consumer prices declined 0.5 percent in May, year-on-year, after a 1.7 percent fall in April. Prices declined 0.01 percent in May, month-on-month.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2013 stands in the range of 3.0-3.5 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
