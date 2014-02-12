FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank raises refinancing rate to 4.0 pct
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Georgia's c.bank raises refinancing rate to 4.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank on Wednesday raised its key refinancing rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, in spite of data showing annual inflation below the government’s 2014 target.

The central bank had kept the refinancing rate unchanged in December, October and September after five cuts between February and July last year.

Consumer prices rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in January after a growth of 2.4 percent year-on-year in December. In month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent last month.

The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet South Caucasus republic at 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
