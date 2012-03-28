FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 6.50 pct
March 28, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

Georgia c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 6.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, March 28 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank kept its key interest rate at 6.50 percent on Wednesday as inflation was on track to meet the government’s target for this year.

The central bank last changed refinancing rate in January, when the bank cut it.

Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February compared to the previous month after a 0.5 percent increase in January. In year-on-year terms, deflation in February was 2.1 percent compared to a 0.5 percent inflation in January.

The government’s full-year inflation target stands at 7.0 percent in 2012. Annual inflation in Georgia in 2011 was 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

