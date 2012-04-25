FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2012

Georgia c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 6.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, April 25 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its key interest rate to 6.25 percent from 6.50 percent on Wednesday after monthly and annual inflation came below the government’s target.

The central bank last cut the refinancing rate in January.

Consumer prices declined 0.2 percent in March compared to the previous month after a 0.2 percent increase in February.

Year-on-year, deflation in March was 2.2 percent compared to 2.1 percent deflation in February.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in a range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

