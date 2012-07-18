FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgian c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 5.75 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 11:08 AM / 5 years ago

Georgian c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 5.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, July 18 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained within the government’s target for the year.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate by 25 basis points in each of three previous months.

Year-on-year, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in June after a 3.3 percent decline in May. Monthly deflation in June was 0.9 percent.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2012 stands in the range of 6.0-7.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.