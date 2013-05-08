FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.25 pct from 4.50 pct
May 8, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Georgia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 4.25 pct from 4.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, May 8 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 4.25 percent from 4.50 percent on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation remained below the government’s target for the year.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate in March to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent and in January to 4.75 percent from 5.25 percent.

Consumer prices declined 1.7 percent in April, year-on-year, after a 2.1 percent fall in March. Prices rose 0.4 percent in April, month-on-month.

The government’s full-year inflation target for 2013 stands in the range of 3.0-3.5 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

