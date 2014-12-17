Georgia's central bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 4 pct

TBILISI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank on Wednesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4 percent, after data showed annual inflation below the government’s 2014 target.

The central bank kept the refinancing rate at 4 percent in November, September, August, June, May and March after raising it from 3.75 percent in February. It did not hold a meeting in April.

Consumer prices rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in November after rising 3.4 percent year-on-year in October. In month-on-month terms, consumer prices declined 0.1 percent in November, down from 0.3 percent monthly inflation in October.

The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet South Caucasus republic of 4 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)