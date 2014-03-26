FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 4.00 pct
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Georgia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 4.00 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, March 26 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank on Wednesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.00 percent, after data showed annual inflation below the government’s 2014 target.

The central bank had raised the refinancing rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent in February.

Consumer prices rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in February after growth of 2.9 percent year-on-year in January. In month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent last month.

The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet South Caucasus republic at 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)

