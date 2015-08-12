FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.0 pct from 5.5 pct
August 12, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.0 pct from 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6 percent from 5.5 percent on Wednesday as part of efforts to preserve financial stability, control inflation and support the country’s lari currency.

The bank, which is due to hold its next monetary policy meeting on Sept. 23, raised its main interest rate to 5.5 percent from 5 percent in July, to 5 percent from 4.5 percent in May, to 4.5 percent from 4 percent in February and kept it unchanged in March. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

