UPDATE 2-Georgia's central bank raises key rate to 7 pct from 6 pct

(Adds central bank statement)

By Margarita Antidze

TBILISI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank carried out the largest rate increase so far this year on Wednesday, indicating that it is worried about increasing inflation and its effect on the domestic currency.

The bank raised its key refinancing rate to 7 percent from 6 percent, after raising it by 0.5 percentage points four times earlier this year. The new rate is already higher than the rate of 6.5 percent the bank had signalled earlier it would like to reach by the end of 2015.

Inflation in Georgia stood at 5.4 percent year-on-year in August, up from 4.9 percent in July and threatening the government’s 5 to 6 percent target for 2015. Monthly inflation in August was 1 percent, up from 0.2 percent deflation in July.

“The monetary policy decision is based the macroeconomic forecast, which sees a rise in inflationary expectations amid depreciation of the lari currency to dollar,” the central bank said in a statement.

“The central bank monetary policy’s further dynamics will depend on inflationary expectation dynamics, economic activity growth trends as well as global and regional economic environment.”

Georgia’s central bank chief, Georgy Kadagidze, told Reuters on Tuesday he did not expect the lari to come under further pressure after the bank sold $29.96 million to support the national currency.

“Inflationary expectations are a big challenge now,” he said. “Our monetary policy will be equal to these challenges.”

The lari was trading at 2.4086 per dollar on Tuesday, gaining from 2.4499 on Monday but much weaker than its 1.75 in early November 2014.

Georgia’s economy has been battered by weakness in Russia’s rouble and fighting in Ukraine, along with declining exports and remittances from abroad and a rising current account deficit.

The former Soviet republic’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen by $236 million since the beginning of this year, after being used to bolster the weakening currency and for foreign debt repayments. They stood at $2.463 billion as of Sept. 1.

The bank is due to hold its next monetary policy meeting on Nov. 4. (Editing by Lidia Kelly, Larry Kin)