Georgia's central bank keeps refinancing rate at 4 pct

TBILISI, May 7 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank on Wednesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.00 percent, after data showed annual inflation below the government’s 2014 target.

The central bank had kept the refinancing at 4.00 percent in March after raising it from 3.75 percent in February.

Consumer prices rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in April after rising 3.5 percent year-on-year in March. In month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April.

The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet South Caucasus republic at 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)