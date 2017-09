TBILISI, June 18 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 4 percent on Wednesday, as data showed annual inflation below the government’s target.

Year-on-year consumer price inflation in May was 2.4 percent, with month-on-month deflation of 0.4 percent. The government targets inflation of 4 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)