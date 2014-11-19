FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 4 pct
November 19, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Georgia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank on Wednesday kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4 percent, after data showed annual inflation below the government’s 2014 target.

The central bank had kept the refinancing at 4.00 percent in September, August, June, May and March after raising it from 3.75 percent in February. It did not hold a meeting in April.

Consumer prices rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in October after rising 4.8 percent year-on-year in September. In month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in October, down from 1.2 percent monthly inflation in September.

The government targets 2014 inflation in the former Soviet South Caucasus republic at 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

