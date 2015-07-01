UPDATE 1-Georgia raises key refinancing rate to 5.5 pct

(Adds central bank statement, background)

TBILISI, July 1 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 5.5 percent from 5 percent on Wednesday as part of efforts to preserve financial stability, control inflation and support the country’s lari currency.

The former Soviet republic’s economy has been battered by a plunge in Russia’s rouble and the conflict in Ukraine, along with declining exports and remittances from Georgians overseas and a rising current account deficit.

“The monetary policy committee’s decision is based on macroeconomic forecast ... The committee is considering raising the refinancing rate step-by-step to 6.5 percent by the end of this year,” the central bank said in a statement.

The bank, which is due to hold its next monetary policy meeting on Aug. 12, raised its main interest rate to 5 percent from 4.5 percent in May, to 4.5 percent from 4 percent in February and kept it unchanged in March.

Inflation stood at 3.5 percent year-on-year in May, up from 2.5 percent in the previous month and below the 5 to 6 percent rate targeted by the government for 2015. Monthly inflation in May was 0.6 percent, up from 0.3 percent in April.

Georgia’s central bank has sold $200 million so far this year to support the lari. The official exchange rate set on Wednesday for Thursday was 2.2459 lari per dollar, compared with 1.7542 at the start of November.

The country’s economy has slowed to grow 2.5 percent in the first five months of this year compared with 4.5 percent in the same period last year, the National Statistics service said on Wednesday.

The Georgian government last week halved its growth forecast for this year to 2.0 percent from 5 percent, and decided to reduce budget spending by 140 million lari ($62 million), pointing to serious problems in the economy. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning and Alison Williams)