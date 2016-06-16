Georgia's central bank plans to trim interest rates rate further in 2016

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Georgia's central bank plans to ease its refinancing rate further in 2016, after cutting it to 7 percent from 7.5 percent on Wednesday, its deputy chief said.

"We've said that we have started to reduce rates to 5-6 percent and will be reducing it gradually, but can't say when exactly," Archil Mestvirishvili told Reuters on Thursday.

"There is a high probability that there will be more cuts this year."

Russia is a major trading partner for Georgia, a former Soviet republic through which pipelines carry Caspian oil and gas to Europe. Georgia has been hit hard by a decline in exports and remittances and a plunge in the value of the Russian rouble .

With Russia's economy emerging from recession, Georgia's also looks set to grow again. Since April, the lari currency has stabilised and remittances and imports are growing.

But inflation remains relatively low at 2.1 percent year-on-year in May, down from 3.5 percent in May 2015 and 3.2 percent in April 2016, well within the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.

Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.4 percent in May month-on-month after falling 0.6 percent in April.

Mestvirishvili said the central bank expects the economy to grow 3.5 percent, beating a current 3 percent projection, and the central bank was now buying dollars at auctions as the lari currency strengthens.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the lari, made no interventions in February and has bought $258.35 million since March.

Georgia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.569 billion as of June 1 from $2.457 billion a month earlier.

Reserves dipped to $2.521 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.699 billion at the start of that year, mainly due to forex market interventions. (Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)