July 27, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Georgia's central bank cuts refinancing rate to 6.75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, July 27 (Reuters) - Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 7 percent on Wednesday, a move designed to try to preserve financial stability.

Inflation in the South Caucasus nation was 1.1 percent year-on-year in June, down from 4.5 percent in June 2015, and from 2.1 percent in May 2016. That is within the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.

Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.9 percent in June in month-on-month terms after falling by 0.4 percent in May. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

