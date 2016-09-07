FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 6.5 pct from 6.75 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 6.5 pct from 6.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, date of next rate meeting)

TBILISI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 6.5 percent from 6.75 percent on Wednesday, after inflation eased in August.

Inflation in the South Caucasus nation was at 0.9 percent year-on-year in August, down from 5.4 percent the same month a year ago. That is within the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.

Consumer prices in Georgia rose by 0.4 percent in August in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.2 percent in July.

The bank will hold its next monetary policy committee on Oct. 26, 2016. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.