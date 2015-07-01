FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 5.5 pct
July 1, 2015

Georgia c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 5.5 pct

TBILISI, July 1 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 5.5 percent from 5 percent on Wednesday as part of efforts to preserve financial stability, control inflation and support the country’s lari currency.

The bank, which is due to hold its next monetary policy meeting on August 12, raised its main interest rate to 5 percent from 4.5 percent in May, to 4.5 percent from 4 percent in February and kept it unchanged in March.

The former Soviet republic’s economy has been battered by a plunge in Russia’s rouble and the conflict in Ukraine, along with declining exports and remittances from Georgians overseas and a rising current account deficit.

Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 3.5 percent year-on-year in May, up from 2.5 percent in the previous month and below the 5 to 6 percent rate targeted by the government for 2015. Monthly inflation in May was 0.6 percent, up from 0.3 percent in April.

Georgia’s central bank has sold $200 million so far this year to support the lari. The official exchange rate for Thursday was 2.2459 lari per dollar, compared with 1.7542 at the start of November. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
