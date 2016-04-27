FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 7.5 pct from 8 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Georgia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 7.5 pct from 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, April 27 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 7.5 percent from 8 percent on Wednesday amid strengthening of the national currency and in an effort to preserve financial stability.

Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 4.1 percent year-on-year in March, up from 2.6 percent in March 2015, but down from 5.6 percent in February 2016 and within the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.

Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.3 percent in March in month-on-month terms after growing by 0.1 percent in February. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.