Georgia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 7 pct from 7.5
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
June 15, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Georgia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 7 pct from 7.5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, June 15 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 7 percent from 7.5 percent on Wednesday amid strengthening of the national currency and in an effort to preserve financial stability.

Inflation in the South Caucasus country stood at 2.1 percent year-on-year in May, down from 3.5 percent in May 2015 and from 3.2 percent in April 2016 and within the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.

Consumer prices in Georgia declined by 0.4 percent in May in month-on-month terms after declining by 0.6 percent in April. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
