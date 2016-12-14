FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2016 / 10:09 AM / 8 months ago

Georgia's c.bank keeps key refinancing rate unchanged at 6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Georgia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on Wednesday.

Inflation in the South Caucasus nation was at 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, down from 6.3 percent the same month a year ago, remaining within the 5 percent target set by the government for 2016.

Consumer prices in Georgia rose by 0.6 percent in November in month-on-month terms after rising by 0.5 percent in October. The central bank will hold its next monetary policy meeting on Jan. 25, 2017. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

