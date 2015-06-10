Georgia forex reserves down 1.5 pct m/m to $2.394 bln at June 1 - c.bank

TBILISI, June 10 (Reuters) - Georgia’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $37.4 million in May to $2.394 billion as of June 1, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

The reserves have fallen by $305.7 million since the beginning of the year as the bank has sold $200 million at auctions to support the weakening lari currency and used the rest for foreign debt repayments.

The central bank set the lari’s official exchange rate for Thursday at 2.26 per dollar, up from 1.75 set at the start of November.

The former Soviet republic’s economy has been battered by weakness in Russia’s rouble and fighting in Ukraine, along with declining exports and remittances from abroad and a rising current account deficit. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)