Georgia forex reserves down to $2.426 bln in Feb - central bank
March 7, 2016 / 2:39 PM / a year ago

Georgia forex reserves down to $2.426 bln in Feb - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, March 7 (Reuters) - Georgia’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $2.426 billion as of March 1 from $2.448 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the ailing lari currency and had no interventions in February.

Reserves were down to $2.521 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.699 billion at the beginning of last year mainly due to the forex market interventions. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

