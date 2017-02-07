BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
TBILISI Feb 7 Georgia's total foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.797 billion as of Feb. 1 from $2.757 billion a month earlier and from $2.448 billion a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The central bank has sold $280 million on the foreign exchange market to support the lari currency and bought $278.35 million last year. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.