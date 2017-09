TBILISI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Georgia’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.479 billion as of Nov. 30, up from $2.449 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Reserves have fallen from $2.699 billion in the beginning of this year due to the central bank’s interventions to support the country’s lari currency. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)