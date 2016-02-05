FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia forex reserves down to $2.448 bln in Jan - central bank
February 5, 2016 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia forex reserves down to $2.448 bln in Jan - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Georgia’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $2.448 billion as of Jan. 31 from $2.521 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the ailing lari currency.

Reserves were down to $2.521 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.699 billion at the beginning of the last year mainly due to interventions to support the country’s lari. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
