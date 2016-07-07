FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Georgia forex reserves edge up to $2.857 bln as of July 1 - c.bank
July 7, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Georgia forex reserves edge up to $2.857 bln as of July 1 - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, July 7 (Reuters) - Georgia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.857 billion as of July 1 from $2.569 billion month earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the lari currency and made no interventions in February. It has bought $258.35 million on the foreign exchange market since March.

Reserves were down to $2.5 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.7 billion at the beginning of last year mainly due to forex market interventions. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

