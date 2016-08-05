FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Georgia forex reserves down to $2.856 bln as of Aug 1 - c.bank
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 9:39 AM / a year ago

Georgia forex reserves down to $2.856 bln as of Aug 1 - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Georgia's foreign exchange reserves declined to $2.856 billion as of Aug. 1 from $2.857 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the lari currency and made no interventions in February. It has bought $258.35 million on the foreign exchange market since March.

Reserves were down to $2.5 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.7 billion at the beginning of last year mainly due to forex market interventions. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.