Germany's DEG completes sale of stake in Georgia's TBC Bank

TBILISI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Emerging market investment group Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft’s (DEG) has sold its remaining stake in Georgia’s largest retail bank TBC Bank, Renaissance Capital said on Wednesday.

DEG, one of TBC Bank’s four international financial institution shareholders, held 3.6 percent of TBC.

DEG’s shares were bought by a number of institutional investors from Britain and other countries in Europe, Renaissance Capital, an investment bank specialising in emerging and frontier markets, said in a statement.

The TBC share placement is Renaissance’s Capital’s sixth equity transaction in Georgia since 2013.

“We are pleased to work on yet another equity transaction in Georgia, which has seen solid demand among UK and European investors,” John Porter, head of financing group, Renaissance Capital, said.

In June 2014, TBC Bank raised around $640 million through an initial public offering of global depositary receipts in London. Renaissance Capital acted as the joint bookrunner of the IPO. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jane Merriman)