Georgia detains five suspected of illegal uranium trade
April 28, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Georgia detains five suspected of illegal uranium trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, April 28 (Reuters) - Georgia’s security service said on Thursday it had detained a group of five Georgian citizens attempting to sell radioactive Uranium-238 and Uranium-235 for $3 million.

“Officers of Georgia’s State Security Service detained five citizens of Georgia, who were trying to sell uranium” security service investigator Savle Motiashvili told a briefing.

“Detainees were planning to sell the nuclear material, Uranium-238 and Uranium-235 in amount of 1 kilogramm and 665 gramms for $3 million,” he told a news briefing.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
