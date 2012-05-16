UPDATE 1-Georgian Railway sets price range for London IPO

* Plans to raise up to $250 mln from offering

* Price range values company at $800-$1,000 mln

* Market debut set for May 24

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, MAY 16 - Georgia plans to raise up to $250 million selling as much as a quarter of its state railway monopoly in a London initial public offering, as it looks to raise the company’s international profile and fund its long-term development.

Georgian Railway said on Wednesday it had set a price range of $15.25-$19.00 per global depositary receipt for the listing, valuing it at $800-$1,000 million.

Books on the offering opened on Wednesday and were expected to close on May 23, the company said, with its market debut set for May 24.

Georgian Railway has already held three days of investor meetings, a source close to the deal said, attended by Georgia’s prime minister.

London has seen little IPO activity over the past year as euro zone debt woes battered stock markets.

Last week, Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties said it was postponing its planned London listing due to market conditions.

Georgian Railway has spent around a month marketing its offering to investors, around twice as long as usual, to collect as much feedback as possible and improve the chances of success, the source close to the deal said.

The company, which mainly provides freight services, said it planned to pay 60 percent of net profit in dividends this year, and at least 30 percent from 2013-17.

The source said the dividend had been increased as a result of feedback from emerging market funds.

The company’s 2011 revenue rose 18 percent to $283 million, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose a third to $154 million.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale.