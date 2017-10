LONDON, MAY 16 - LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Georgian Railway LLC : * IPO price range set at US$15.25 to US$19.00 per gdr * each gdr represents 20 shares in Georgian Railway * offering to comprise the sale of up to 262,437,800 shares in the form of 13,121,890 gdrs * listing, conditional dealings in gdrs on London stock exchange expected to commence on 24 may