FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's GeoSentric says to liquidate
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 3, 2012 / 7:40 AM / in 6 years

Finland's GeoSentric says to liquidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 3 (Reuters) - Finnish location-based services firm GeoSentric said on Tuesday it would seek immediate disposal of all its assets after it failed to raise sufficient financing to continue operations.

The firm, which has struggled to shift from its old Benefon cell phones business to location-based social networking, said it would hold a shareholder meeting to decide on the company’s liquidation, while exploring all means of gathering cash.

GeoSentric employed around 60 people in 2011. (Reporting By Eero Vassinen, Editing by Tarmo Virki and Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.