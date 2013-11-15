FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geox sees EMEA, Americas stabilising in 2014, growing in 2015
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Geox sees EMEA, Americas stabilising in 2014, growing in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italian breathable shoemaker Geox expects its business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas to stabilise in 2014 and start growing again in 2015, the company said on Friday.

Presenting a business plan for 2014-2016, Geox said it aims to reach total net sales of 867 million euros ($1.17 billion) in the region by 2016.

Geox has been hit by lower spending in Italy, where it makes over a third of its revenues and where consumers have been squeezed by the longest recession in sixty years. The company said on Thursday it expects 2013 revenues to be 6.5-7 percent lower than the previous year.

Under its new business plan, Geox said it expects its wholesale business in EMEA and the Americas to grow to 344 mln euros by 2016.

$1 = 0.7430 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie

