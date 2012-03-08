FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geox cautious on H1 2012 after net profit falls 13 pct
March 8, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 6 years ago

Geox cautious on H1 2012 after net profit falls 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian shoemaker Geox said it remained cautious on its sales performance for the first-half of 2012 after it reported on Thursday full-year 2011 net profit fell more than 13 percent, driven down by higher raw material costs.

The family-run company reported net profit of 50.2 million euros ($66.6 million) last year, from 58 million euros in 2010.

Its 2011 sales rose 4 percent to 887 million euros, but the growth rate slowed compared to the 4.4 percent increase seen in the first nine months to end-Semptember.

Geox proposed to pay a dividend of 0.16 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose)

