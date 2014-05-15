FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geox Q1 net drops 47 pct, confirms FY guidance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2014

Geox Q1 net drops 47 pct, confirms FY guidance

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian shoemaker Geox reported on Thursday a 47 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit but stuck to its revenue forecast for the year and said it still expects to break even at the operating level.

Sales totalled 268.5 million euros ($368 million)in January-March, up 2.3 percent from the same period a year ago, Geox said in a statement.

But slightly higher costs to produce its current collection and more aggressive promotions during sales season led to a lower gross margin.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, was 27.8 million euros, down from 40.5 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)

