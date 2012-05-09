FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Geox Q1 net profit dips to 41.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Geox Q1 net profit dips to 41.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Geox said on Wednesday it first quarter net profit was 41.5 mln euros, slightly lower than the 43.4 million it earned the same quarter a year ago, as the economic slump kept buyers out of shops.

It said net sales fell 4.4 percent to 330 million euros in its main markets in Italy, Europe and North America.

Looking ahead, the company said difficult economic conditions in Europe forces it to forecast a decline in sales for the first half “in line with that seen in the first quarter.”

For the full year, it said it sees sales falling by a percentage slightly higher than the first half.

In March, Geox struck a cautious tone on its expectations for the first half of the year when it published its 2011 results, which saw its net profit fall more than 13 percent, driven down by higher raw material costs.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.